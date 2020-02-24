Government agencies don’t always learn the right lessons. Sometimes bad policy begets bad policy, opponents of bigger government make bigger government and unpopular taxes lead to those taxes becoming permanent.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation appears to have learned its lesson. After a big project in the 1980s that blocked off portions of main street led to many red-faced business owners, WYDOT’s road improvement project starting in March addresses many possible issues.
For one, there will always be at least one lane of traffic traveling in each direction for the duration of the project. The hope is that will keep as many people as possible from avoiding the downtown street altogether and lessen the effect on business owners.
WYDOT staff have also gotten the word out very early. As of last April during an open house, engineer Todd Frost said staff had already talked to just about every business owner possible in the affected area about the upcoming project. That goes a long way to keeping anyone from feeling blind-sided by a big project.
Additionally, the project simply won’t be as disruptive as in the past. Like in the 1980s, the work will be suspended during the height of the tourist season. Unlike that last project, work is being done more incrementally so businesses are impacted for a shorter amount of time.
And this time, the alleys behind businesses won’t get quite the same amount of traffic – the 1984-85 project led to an alleyway cleanup committee after visitors to businesses were required to enter from the back doors for long stretches.
Not that the project won’t cause issues – it’s just this time WYDOT staff are working with more knowledge and doing what they can to improve the experience for everyone involved.
