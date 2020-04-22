With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly waning nationwide, any day now expect Governor Mark Gordon to make an announcement of the timeline and the guidelines for reopening the state.
In all probability following federal guidelines, it will be a phased-in opening.
The questions remain how is that going to look and how are individual businesses and organizations going to handle the reopening? It will not be a one-size-fits-all.
Some businesses can open immediately and get right back to normal work flow.
For others, without knowing what the guidelines might entail, planning will be difficult. But nonetheless, a certain amount of planning must happen now.
Will screening for fevers or testing workers for the virus be a part of opening the business? Will you be prepared for that?
If a restaurant or an entertainment venue or a church can open, but still must limit attendance to a certain number of people and maintain social distancing, how will that work?
Does a restaurant have to remove half of its tables? Will movie theaters and churches be required to rope off seats?
How about schools and government agencies? Is there planning being done now to open them?
As evidenced by recent demonstrations across the U.S., some people are more than ready to get this closure over with and return to as normal a life as possible.
Some folks are going to be more hesitant about getting out in public or the workforce again, and the vulnerable must still be isolated and protected.
The reopening is going to happen. It is just a matter of time. It will open. Slowly. In phases. But it’s coming. Better be prepared.
