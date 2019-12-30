Pete Simpson admits he got into trouble with brother Al too.
It was not always Al’s fault with Pete the innocent party. Even if the statute of limitations has run out on mischief, though, he hesitates to provide too many details
Cody’s most prominent brother act has a lifetime of shared experience and loyalty, including an omerata allegiance. When one thinks about it, Pete, 89, and Al, 88, have known one another longer than they have any other person on earth.
I am also one of two brothers and there many times I wish I was as close to my brother as the Simpsons are to each other. After all of their adventures in many endeavors, they live in the same small city they grew up in. My brother lives nearly 2,000 miles away. Pete and Al are a year apart in age. My brother is six years younger.
Pete and Al being so close together in age meant they shared most things more or less simultaneously. Six years in childhood is a generation.
“We were very close (from youth),” Al said. “You sleep in the same room for 19 or 20 years.” A room in the upstairs of the family home that had a low ceiling. “That’s the reason we’re stoop-shouldered. We couldn’t stand up straight.”
Chatting with the Simpsons, or listening to them speak in public, a sense of humor permeates all discussion. They both talked for a living.
Al grew up to serve Wyoming for 18 years in the United States Senate, and served in a leadership position at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Pete was a Wyoming state legislator, thespian, historian and educator.
There was some sibling rivalry. Pete said the twosome’s physical confrontations wreaked havoc on the home and gave heartburn to their mother Lorna. Dad Milward, a Wyoming governor and senator, presented a mandatory solution: Fight it out in the backyard.
“When we got big enough to hurt each other, that was it,” Pete said. “He made us strap on boxing gloves. I was a little faster.”
Al ended up with a bloody nose in Pete’s telling.
“The degree to which we became brothers is owed to my mother,” Pete said of the bonding rather than the biological, her urging them to be partners, not rivals. “We took that to heart.”
Part of Al’s legend is how he was a troublemaker and did such things as shooting up mail boxes. Pete was the comparatively responsible Simpson brother, perhaps not as reckless. In vaguely describing one escapade, Pete said, “I drove the getaway car.”
Al said Pete had a leavening effect on him.
“He was always trying to get me slowed down,” Al said. “He was the calming force. When Pete left, I really got in trouble.”
The Simpsons spent years on the move, married, had children, but in retirement both settled again in Cody. They played football and basketball when younger and attended the University of Wyoming.
Pete suggested that a formal Bachelor of Science degree aside, however, the Simpson brothers deserved varsity letters in BS.
