So, have you checked Greybull for that missing barbecue?
The one you had bricked in.
Maybe your neighbor has your patio umbrella and Fido’s doghouse.
And are you still searching for your morning paper from four days ago? Are you missing a hat? A cat? A car door? A small child?
I suspect that it’s probably not the time to accuse your neighbor of theft or his retriever for pilfering the morning news. Nor can we indict our friends in Big Horn County for some sick penchant for stealing Cody barbecues. Yes, there’s definitely a demon out there – it’s called “The Wind.”
And what’s up with this gale-force stuff anyway? Russian Empress Catherine the Great once said, “A great wind is blowing, and that gives you either imagination or a headache.”
I don’t know about others, but a Cody Zephyr is bound to play havoc with my imagination. It gives me a headache too. My otherwise good humor is replaced with a penchant for uncontrolled whining, not to mention a really bad hair day.
As far as I can tell, wind doesn’t have much going for it. I personally don’t know of anyone who truthfully likes it – even those who actually use the wind. I mean, is that windsurfer really having a good time? It seems to me those hearty souls, dependent on the wind, have an “in your face” attitude, a kind of “beat me if you can, you 70 mph gust, you.”
I know, some will argue that the wind keeps the temperature moderate. I have to ask: How can I enjoy moderate temperatures if I can’t even open my car door? Or if I’m dodging airborne garbage can covers and runaway tarps? Or if I’m picking grit from my teeth?
But for some, wind is big business. Look at all the wind-related industries: windbreakers, wind-tunnels, draft-dodgers, wind chimes, windsocks, windjammers, windmills, windrows and windshields.
Windbreakers alone are a whole industry of finding that perfect fabric or material to break the wind. Still, I’ve found that even if I’m wearing a wind-proof jacket, it still doesn’t solve the problem of my remaining upright and keeping my hair from getting caught in my chewing gum.
One need only look to the Buffalo Bill Reservoir to see the best example of wind becoming a big-ticket item. A sizeable chunk of the Buffalo Bill Dam renovation in the early ’90s addressed those Cody Zephyrs. The project included construction of “dust abatement dikes.”
To address air quality, those gravel ridges are designed to hold back enough water to keep the area from becoming a dust bowl. Now, I have plenty of trouble with the wind messing with my hair and mind; but as I rule, I can still breathe. For those with respiratory problems, though, the Cody Zephyr is more than a colossal inconvenience; it makes them sick – literally.
It was probably on a day like today when English poet and critic Robert L. Veninga (b. 1941) wrote, “When one has faith that the spring thaw will arrive, the winter winds seem to lose some of their punch.”
So, does Veninga have a point? I don’t think so either.
