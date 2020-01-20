To the editor:
Why doesn’t the county consider raising the tax on cigarettes by $.50-1 per pack?
It’s a proven fact that cigarettes have no health benefit. Approximately 18% of the adult population in Wyoming smokes one pack per day per government’s statistics.
Park County’s population in 2017 was approximately 29,000 citizens. The adult population over 18 in Park County is 75% per government statics. So that’s approximately 21,000 adults over 18.
If you calculate at 18%, you conservatively have 3,500 persons smoke one pack of cigarettes per day. So at $1 per pack that’s $3,500 per day revenue, 365 days per year. On the conservative side that would raise $1,200,000 annually.
(s) James lindsey
Cody
