To the editor:
It’s easy to be stirred into a panic if we only cogitate on the steady stream of news bombarding us.
If all we think about is how to prepare for the myriad of “what ifs,” depression or anxiety are not far away.
After you have done what you can and laid by what you really need, take a breath. Take a break from the news stream, take advantage of the “stepping back” from our normal routines, and try one of the following:
• Dive into that hobby you’ve been meaning to get around to.
• Finish that project in the corner, that’s been waiting for you to get around to it.
• Write a hand-written letter (remember those?) to a loved one.
• Learn a self-sufficiency skill – it will do wonders for your confidence.
• Try a recipe from that stack of recipes that has been collecting.
• Gather the family together for a board game.
• Clean up that corner of the house that is a clutter magnet.
• Read or finish a book that has been set aside.
• Exercise, take a walk and get some fresh air.
• Embrace the space, write in a journal, pray and-or meditate.
At best, a feeling of accomplishment will replace a sense of helplessness. At the very least, it might take your mind off things for a while.
You are stronger than you think. Remember the Persian adage that has been expressed in wisdom literature throughout history and across cultures, and even employed in a speech by Abraham Lincoln before he became the 16th President of the United States ... “This too shall pass.”
(s) marion morrison
Cody
