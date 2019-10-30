This is one of those weeks with nothing in particular I’m focused on, yet a myriad of loose ends fill my head. One might say I’m full of it.
I’m hip to all the wild analogies and figures of speech out there, but can’t help but wonder if anyone really has died from a thousand paper cuts?
I suppose I’d have to ask a coroner, or maybe consult this thing I’m told about called “Google.” (Yeah, right; like a computer could possibly have answers to every obscure reference. If a thick encyclopedia doesn’t know, I’m sure a thin little computer doesn’t).
But if it does happen, a thousand paper cuts is how I want to go – or even better, succumb from smoke inhalation after successfully rescuing several children and a litter of kittens from a burning building. It’s all about a great eulogy making detractors green with envy.
I do watch too many crime documentaries, but do the hairs on the back of a detective’s neck literally stand up each time he interviews a serial killer? I’ve been scared many times and I’m not aware of hair ever standing up on any part of my body.
By the same token, how could every woman ever murdered by a spouse have once told a close friend, “If anything happens to me, he did it?” And does every spouse-killer confide in a friend, “She’s worth more to me dead than alive?” I mean, what are the odds of these verbatim words uttered every time?
If I ever get married to kill my wife for insurance money, (and both are extremely hypothetical, you know) I guarantee I won’t have told someone, “She’s worth more dead …” And if I’m that sure my own murder is imminent, I want it on record I told authorities, not some acquaintance, “If anything happens to me, she did it.” I’d also warn the wife she’s being watched. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, literally.
It needn’t be Friday the 13th for terror to fill the air. “The Exorcist” will be shown this week, a movie from late ’73 when I was 19 and little sister Joy was 16. We both saw that movie separately at a time Joy was troubled and older sister Wanda’s weird friend Alice – heavily into the supernatural – visited often and played Ouija Board with Joy. Only for them did the indicator move and spell out answers.
In the middle of the night, Wanda awoke in their bedroom next to mine and groggily told Joy to quit playing the guitar when she’s trying to sleep. But Joy wasn’t there and the guitar was leaning against the wall. She fled terrorized to the kitchen and found Joy drinking coffee, because “The guitar was playing by itself and I was scared.”
Well, the next day Dad burned the Ouija Board in the coal furnace and I shivered myself to sleep and peed on the floor in front of company several times.
On that note, I’ll ever-so-softly remind you that today is … BOO! I’m guessing that raised the hairs on your neck and cured your hiccups.
