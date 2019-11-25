Today is my birthday, which always sparks a bit of introspection and observation. First, on the introspection side, knowing that the number of years ahead of me is considerably smaller than those behind is sobering to say the least. And I’m not alone in this musing.
A cast of characters through the ages have taken a swipe or two at aging. “Few people know how to be old,” penned French author François VI de la Rochefoucault (1613-1680), while the author of The Hunchback of Notre-Dame and Les Misérables, Victor Hugo (1802-1885), declared, “When grace is joined with wrinkles, it is adorable.” Seriously, Victor, “adorable wrinkles?” That’s a stretch…
Likewise, philosopher Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) wrote, “None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm,” and artist Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) observed, “It takes a long time to become young.”
That’s quite typical of those two; Henry and Pablo were always waxing philosophic on being-ness.
I particularly like what J.K. Rowling (writing under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith) authored in her 2014 work, “The Silkworm,” stating, “One mellows almost without realizing it – a compensation of age, because anger is exhausting.”
Philosophical narrative aside, reflecting on the observation side of a six-decades-plus birthday, I notice that “what goes around, comes around.” In other words, styles, products, and the like are cyclical, and today I’m more surprised than ever to see the 60s and 70s reappear. These days, though, they’re called “retro,” “vintage” or “classic.”
For example, when I was in grade school, Aunt Noni had an aluminum Christmas tree. It was so shiny and sparkly – really “glam,” as folks who care about such things would characterize it. Today, those tinsel trees are making a comeback, still as glittery as when I was 10.
Then, I’ve noticed all the latest TV ads for re-imagined pressure cookers, variously called instant cookers, ultra-pots or Ninja something-somethings. Back in the day, I recall Husband Carl cooking hundreds of pounds of pinto beans in a pressure cooker at the taco joint where he worked. They were monstrous appliances, screeching like a train whistle as the pressure increased. Now, they’re back, fully accessorized for today’s modern kitchen.
And what about the rebirth of the cat-eye spectacles? One photo sure to give a certain spouse a chuckle is me in junior high sporting my cat-eye spectacles. This was the eyewear with “an upsweep at the outer edges … mainly popular in the 1950s and 1960s.” The noted reporter on literally anything and everything, Wikipedia, declared, “They are often associated with the beehive hairstyle.” I didn’t sport the beehive, but I looked darned cool in my shades.
It seems that white tennis shoes are back. Students I know even accessorized their prom tuxedos or homecoming dresses by slapping them on their dancing feet. Bell-bottoms and mini-skirts – which we baby-boomers invented, by the way – have also returned as they always do in the cyclical nature of fashion.
Finally, I have the hardest problem remembering if my shirttail is supposed to be visible or not under my sweater. For my birthday, I think I’ll just slip on a tunic…
