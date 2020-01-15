To the editor:
With the deer season over, I would like to bring to everyone’s attention the decline of the mule deer and white-tailed deer herds on the North Fork of the Shoshone River.
Threatened is an exact explanation of where the deer are today. The winter grounds that these deer feed and raise their young expands from Rattlesnake Canyon drainage to the east boundary of Yellowstone National Park.
I have worked and lived in the North Fork Valley for more than half of my life and I have noticed the very dangerous decline of deer in this valley.
There was a time when one would count several hundred deer in the hay fields from Rattlesnake Canyon to the hay fields east of Half Mike Creek. Today, Saturday Jan. 11, 2020, you would be lucky to count 200 deer in these same hay fields.
This decline is attributed to, the harsh winters of 2016-17, and very healthy wolf, grizzly bear and mountain lion populations. North Fork black bear were run off years ago by the grizzly bear population. Deer herd migration starts in very late spring and early summer and migrate to the Central Plateau in Yellowstone Park.
The wolves more than any other predator follow the deer to the Central Plateau and feed on them year-round.
There are fewer fawns, does and bucks today than ever before as a result of the wolves migrating with the deer as they move in and out of their summer grounds and return back to the North Fork Valley.
The population growth of wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions is threatening the very existence of deer on the North Fork of the Shoshone River.
(s) john G. Shwartz
Wapiti
