To the editor:
I have been visiting various areas of Wyoming since 1986, and twice yearly in recent years. Now that Kanye West and his “church” seem to be taking over Wyoming, twice-a-summer-per-year vacations are no longer desirable to me, and I am heartbroken to see the real Wyoming may no longer be a tourism draw for me and others.
I’ve heard it said that money talks, but Wyoming stands to be ruined when Hollywood moves in. Those of us who appreciate the West are sorely disappointed people throwing money around as Kanye and Kim are doing are starting to diminish the authenticity of the state and its western way of life. Wyoming is not the next Hollywood, Disney World or Aspen.
I am shaking my head in disbelief. This makes me so sad.
(s) Sami long kopelman
Vancouver, Wash.
Delete this article please. Until Kanye and Kim try to rename Cody I'm really not worried about his impact. At best we get a few more jobs at worst they decide they don't like the cold.
There are people I don't like in every single state in this country. That does not stop me from visiting them. I am sure Kanye is not inviting you over to his home, and he has not taken over your favorite camping spot. So unless it has a direct effect on you, I am not sure I understand this.
Should the state ban anyone who doesn't fit in with your idea of what a Wyoming person should look and act like?
So Buffalo Bill should have stayed in Hollywood?
On the contrary,Wyoming needs more entrepreneurs to bolster the state's economy,and if they come from "Hollywood"...so be it.Y'all in Washington have your own problems...clean those up before complaining about others.
I'm sorry you feel this way. Kanye loving Wyoming doesn't diminish our beautiful, western state in the least. When Kanye and his family are here, how they act doesn't change how fulltime residents act. So if you allow Kanye and his family's sporadic time in Cody to stop your visits, that's on you not Kanye. There are other wonderful, beautiful places to visit and stay in Wyoming! You should really reconsider!
Well Mr. Long. I would have to say, that Kayne West may be a good thing for the area of Cody. If you have been doing your research, the county is hurting money wise and Mr. West may be able to develop some business in the area that will help with the tax base for the county. I have not read anywhere that he as went in and ask for tax breaks or special treatment. All I have read is that the county and state seem to be giving him a hard time on everything he is trying to do. And before you might ask, no I have no connection to him or ever think that I will. The great thing about this country is that it's is still suppose to be a FREE country and if he wants to move to the area a develop some businesses and buy land then he has the right to do that.
Golly I have lived in Wyoming for over 50 years and wouldn't know Kayne and Kim are even around. Please spend your new allocated time on the many problems in your state of Washington please.
It saddens my here that someone is so close minded. Wyoming welcomes everyone. We welcomed you and millions of others. It's too bad you feel there way you do, but I would rather have someone in our town that is trying to financially help it than someone who visits once in awhile and judges others.
[thumbup][wink]
Why is this? Because he is a celebrity, adding jobs to our desperate economy or his race? He held one "church" service here and everyone loved it. Thats the only flashy thing he's done so far.
Would you like some fries to go with your bigotry ?
I agree with you !I lived in Cody for 24 years but I still consider it my home. They have a right to be here just like anyone else but from everything I've heard its caused a huge amount of disturbance. Like any celebrities people are just making too big of a deal out of them and it makes me sick.
What did they disturb? News to me (a person who actually lives here).
That is ok Sami! You are more than welcome to stay in WA. However, those of us locals that can see past the celebrity name and have actually experienced all that he has brought to us (jobs, business to local hotels & restaurants, amazing experiences to our High School students) welcome him and his family. He and his staff that have come have been nothing but kind and respectful.
