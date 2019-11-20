To the editor:
On Nov. 14, 2019, the Cody Enterprise inaccurately reported that the Cody Senior Center Board is under criminal investigation. That is false.
In fact, the Cody police are investigating a threatening phone call made to one of the board members, Buddy Valentine. The unknown caller threatened Valentine with exposing his 26-year-old criminal record if he didn’t resign from the board. The could be blackmail, a serious crime.
Secondly, the persons quoted in the Cody Enterprise article inaccurately suggested that it would somehow be improper for board secretary Valentine “to sign off on checks” for the Senior Center. The fact is, all Senior Center checks require two signatures.
Previous elected secretaries of the board have signed checks in the past. All four newly-elected top officers, including Valentine, were unanimously approved as check signers at the Oct. 18 board meeting. However, in order to resolve any concerns about this issue, Valentine volunteered to recuse himself from signing checks.
Third, persons quoted in the article complained that I requested a financial review of the Senior Center’s records. The fact is, the Senior Center Board unanimously voted on Oct. 18, 2019, to authorize a financial review committee to review the financial records over the last few years.
This is responsible fiscal practice commonly used by local organizations. Why would any board member oppose something so prudent and reasonable, especially a practice that was unanimously approved?
Fourth, persons quoted in the article accused me of “purposely keeping loose bylaws and not allowing members to vote on them.” This is not accurate.
The fact is, on Oct. 18, 2019, the board once again voted unanimously to postpone a special election concerning by-laws changes proposed by the outgoing board. Prior to that, the previous board had wanted to alter the by-laws without a membership vote which would have been improper under the bylaws and State law. The current by-laws have been in place since 2005.
Last, it is false that four directors were fired.
All of the inflammatory or inaccurate statements reported in the Cody Enterprise article are from disgruntled or former board members and a few Senior Center employees with a bad case of sour grapes.
We all need to pull together to work in the best interests of the Senior Center that we love and the clients we serve.
(s) terry hinkle,
President – CCOA
Cody
