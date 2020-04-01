I saw a reader comment to my Covid-19 column chastising me for not taking this deadly serious situation seriously enough.
Let me state unequivocally and grammatically-incorrect: I ain’t laughing on the inside.
I completely get how critical this cursed thing is, but I won’t take it lying down. Actually, that’s exactly how I’m taking it, but I refuse to get all serious and constipated-looking. Hey, if we quit laughing, the terrorists win. (I’ve been storing that one for the right time ever since the Bush administration).
Maybe my purpose is to pass on vital PSAs and accentuate positives within a negative. God doesn’t visit devastation on an entire population to make a point, but if He did, it might be, “Slow your butt down, quit worshiping money and get over your bad self.”
There are positives to embrace, but you won’t find them in the toilet paper aisle. For instance, I haven’t had a beer in 15 days; that I haven’t lost a stinking pound is purely incidental. Maybe if I started walking, as most now have the time to do, I could find a belt hole when getting dressed.
How’s this recent headline for a bright spot: “New research suggests golfers live longer.” I invested in that longevity stock by golfing 13 holes Saturday and get this: it was FREE! Matt, the new Club pro from San Diego, boasting PGA-certification, and Mike, our personable bar/restaurant manager, have eased our burden with two weeks of comp golf. No carts, but that golf-walking could become a habit, tacking another year or so onto your time on earth.
I committed a social boner that day though – one not to be emulated. Seeing a couple familiar faces around tee No. 1 as we prepared to drive, I had close contact with two I hadn’t seen for a while. Old habits must be broken, but I ask you: How do you not shake hands and hug Adam Aviles and Chad Smith?
Here’s the silver lining: After this tribulation passes, everything will seem better and easier. Food will seem tastier and pretty will look prettier. Courageous nurses, having braved mass anxiety to save us, will suddenly find their jobs a pleasure. Waitresses will be so happy to serve, you’ll have to request they quit smiling. With stories to tell, I suspect patrons will fight one another to buy the next round.
Sure, divorce rates will skyrocket once home confinement reveals just whom they married, but splits will be so amicable, spouses will be introducing exes to their attractive cousins. New relationships will blossom and birds will chirp louder.
Things end. I was deeply depressed for over a year, convinced it would never lift. It lifted. Jews felt forsaken in the desert for 40 before it ended. We also aren’t forsaken; just a matter of waiting on God’s timing while we learn lessons and gain perspective.
My biggest fear is that when this thing passes, I won’t have learned a darn thing or improved myself one iota. Will I cry out, “Ah, come on; I was just starting to find myself. Is just one more week too much to ask?”
