Homeschool is in session throughout Wyoming.
In Cody and other school districts around the region, teachers are doing what they can to prepare both students and parents for weeks and, potentially, months of learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interim superintendent Peg Monteith at a remote Cody School Board meeting Tuesday said district teachers were actually far ahead of where they needed to be in putting together packets and learning materials for students within a week after the initial closure in March. Teachers prepared a new set of learning materials, mostly digital, last week to prepare for the start of a new phase of adapted, mainly digital learning Monday.
We applaud teachers and staff for working to make a difficult transition as smooth as possible.
There will be hiccups – board chair and parent Brandi Nelson said as much, particularly as far as getting her high schoolers to do their work – but these are uncharted waters and teachers have been able to adapt on the fly.
Teachers have also stayed in touch with their students throughout this, whether email, virtual meetings or social media, showing just why they entered the profession in the first place, a desire to assist students.
It also helps that the teachers have been supported in this by the administration, including Monteith, assistant superintendent Tim Foley and building principals, all of whom have assisted in this process. Foley and his technology team have been instrumental in assisting with the new digitally based, adapted learning plan required by the state.
Monteith said Cody has been singled out for praise by the state for the teachers’ willingness to work right away to set everything up, and now students and parents should see the benefits of that tireless preparation and willingness to adapt.
Parents may be diving into homeschooling, but they’re not going in alone.
