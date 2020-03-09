Tourism is a key industry for Wyoming and it’s no surprise with the abundance of natural beauty, recreation opportunities and small town charm.
The state’s second-leading industry deserves its own secure funding source for promotion, and thanks to Gov. Mark Gordon signing the lodging tax bill last week, that’s set to happen.
No tax increase should be decided on lightly and the state legislature is no fan of most, but this one is targeted mostly at tourists to the state, with the intention of turning that money around in the form of state marketing campaigns and the funding of local travel councils to boost tourism even more.
We agree with the governor that this is a law deserving of his signature.
The bill sets a 5% statewide lodging tax with the option for municipalities to vote on up to 2% more. Currently, Park County has a 4% lodging tax.
At the state level, what’s about as important as the extra revenue to promote the state is that the funds will be kept separate from the general fund. This allows the tourism industry to grow funds, or not, based on the growth of the industry, as opposed to being funded with what the state has available. With Wyoming facing struggles ahead with the loss of much of the coal royalties once relied upon, this tax also prevents the tourism industry from seeing funding cuts due to no fault of its own.
This process also underscores the importance of Cody’s own elected officials. The work to get the bill to Gordon’s desk was years in the making and this year Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody) was a key player in getting the bill passed. Last year it had passed the House – Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) supported it both times – but failed in the Senate, so Coe said this year he would put all the effort he could into getting it passed
Our legislator’s effort paid off and now Cody, as well as the rest of the state, should see benefits from even more state and local support for an industry key to the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.