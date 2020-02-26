My first Cody baseball summer at 16, I was sad car-wreck-song obsessed and often sang to my new teammates on the travel bus. Shortstop Ronnie Crosby glowed when I held an invisible microphone and belted, “We were out on a date in my daddy’s car; hadn’t driven very far. There on the road lying straight ahead, a car stalled; the engine was dead …”
Ron loved my passion in the chorus, “Well, where oh where can my … ba-aby be; the Lord took her away from me. She’s gone to heaven so I got to be good, so I can see my baby when I leave … this world.”
The haunting sounds J. Frank Wilson heard? “The cryin’ tire, the bustin’ glass … the painful scream that I-I-I heard last …”
It was at a Humane Society fundraiser at Cassie’s in the early 2000s when on a whim I jumped on stage, grabbed the mic and let loose a heart-wrenching rendition of Teen Angel. Apparently Mark Dinning was singing to his dead girlfriend, killed by an oncoming train. If you’ve ever lost a loved one to a speeding locomotive, you can surely empathize.
Just moments earlier, they’re cruising around, maybe singing along to love songs on the radio, when suddenly, “The engine died, the car was stalled, upon the railroad tracks; I pulled you out and we were safe … but you went running back.”
You might ask, “Why go back?” as did he. “What was it you were looking for, that took your life that night? They said they found my high school ring … clutched in your fingers ti-i-ight.”
I sang it with animated, soulful emotion, just as I’d seen Bowser from Sha Na Na do on TV. From my knees I cried the ending, “Just sweet 16, and now you’re gone; they’ve taken you away. I’ll never kiss your lips again … they buried you toda-a-ay. Teen Angel, can you hear me; Teen Angel; can you see me? Are you somewhere up above, and am I still your own true love?”
When I finished and composed myself, there wasn’t a dry glass in the house.
Those teenage fatality songs reach deep into a man’s soul. You’re sickened, yet can’t turn down the volume. Betty lost her handsome rebel seconds after he roared off on his Harley upon being told her father had forbidden her to see him again. “They told me he was bad, but I knew he was sad; that’s why I fell for … the leader of the pack.”
As he drove away, she begged him to go slowly. Whether he heard, she’ll never know. “Look out, look out, look out” she screamed. Her life was changed forever. “At school they all stop and stare; I can’t hide the tears, but I don’t care … I’ll never forget him, the leader of the pack.”
If that doesn’t leave you crying in the rain, nothin’ will. Don’t even get me started on “Tell Laura I Love Her” – the words they heard Ray whisper with his dying breath after his stock car overturned in flames. We should all experience such a love to die for.
