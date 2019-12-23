To the editor:
Now that all the toxic trouble makers have walked-out or resigned, the senior center is on its way to renewal and good things to come.
Thanks to Terry Hinkle stepping in with his wonderful expertise and knowledge.
He saved us. “Thank you” Terry and “Merry Christmas” to our faithful staff and volunteers. You’re the best.
Toxics are mentioned in the Dec. 19th Enterprise by Gib Lehman.
(s) loretta lavier
Cody
