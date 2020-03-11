It was recently brought to our attention that someone writing Letters to the Editor may be signing them with a fake name.
We are attempting to verify if that is true or not.
In this high-tech age, anonymity is quite easy to achieve, but we are doing our best to expose any person writing under a false name.
Letters to the Editor are an excellent way to express your views on any number of subjects and we value differences of opinion. It is in the marketplace of a variety of ideologies that one can get a clearer vision of what is right and what is wrong.
Openness of one’s mind and the willingness to examine differing views and differences of opinion allows a person to draw the best conclusion.
Few can respect a person or that person’s ideology if that individual does not have the fortitude to sign their name to what they purport to believe.
Freedom of speech is guaranteed in this nation by the First Amendment. It should not be taken for granted. The right to freedom of speech should never be abused.
We welcome Letters to the Editor. We equally welcome those agreeing with our views and those who don’t.
Freedom of expression is a foundational element of a “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
If you believe in something to the extent you are desiring to have that published in a newspaper, have the courage to sign your name.
Even to this day in many instances a man’s or woman’s word and a handshake are a binding agreement. Binding for the simple reason it was that person’s character making it a contract.
To hide behind an anonymous letter or a fake name says the opposite about a person’s integrity and character.
We have the guts to sign our names to what we write about and believe. So do the vast majority of folks who write Letters to the Editor.
Shame on you if you don’t.
