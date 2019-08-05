The success of Cody’s American Legion baseball program in recent years has not gone unnoticed and later this week the Cubs will host the Northwest Class A Regional American Legion Baseball Tournament.
From Aug. 9-13, teams from Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Utah and Wyoming will compete in what is sure to be a competitive tournament. (See more on the tournament in a preview Thursday.)
NWCART began in 1981, born out of the need for class “A” American Legion teams to have an opportunity to continue on playing after their regular season finished.
Idaho, Montana and Oregon have been members since its inception. Wyoming has been a member since 1992. Utah was added in 1999 and Alaska in 2000. Washington was part of the tournament but dropped out in 2011.
The eight-team NWCART consists of six state champions, the host team and a rotating runner-up state team. The host site rotates each year between the states.
This year is Cody’s turn and the Cubs hope their recent success at the regional continues. Cody competed at the 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 tournaments, finishing runner-up each time.
This year the Cubs were on track to capture their third-straight state title and fifth in six years, but instead accepted an invitation to play up at the AA State Tournament in place of Cheyenne Post 6. As the host team, the Cubs were already guaranteed a spot in the NWCART.
Cody finished 0-2 against the bigger AA squads, but they boast a 45-14 record, the best of Wyoming’s A squads.
They will be joined this week by Wasilla, Alaska; Burley, Idaho; Vauxhall, Alberta (Montana team), North Coos (North Bend) and Alpenrose Dairy (Portland), Oregon; Layton, Utah and Cheyenne A.
It’s not everyday you get to host a regional event like this and it’s sure to be a fun week of baseball.
We encourage you to check out the action, supporting the Cubs and the other teams who have worked hard to get here.
