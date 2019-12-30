To the editor:
Recently Congress, including Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Mike Enzi, and Sen. John Barrasso, approved the $10 million needed to fund the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act which passed in December 2018.
The BOLD Act, which was co-sponsored by Barrasso in 2018, is a significant step in creating the infrastructure needed to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
The BOLD Act will direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen the public health infrastructure across the country by implementing effective Alzheimer’s interventions focused on public health issues such as increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk, and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.
The BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act will accomplish this by establishing Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Public Health Centers of Excellence; providing funding to state, local, and tribal public health departments; and increasing data analysis and timely reporting.
This $10 million investment will pay huge dividends in the long run, especially for the 10,000 Wyomingites living with this disease and their 28,000 unpaid caregivers. By 2025, the number of Wyomingites living with dementia is expected to increase by 30%.
The BOLD Act is a vital component of ensuring those with the disease are able to receive an early diagnosis so they can be active participants in planning their future, and the necessary support for them and their caregivers are in place well before they develop this disease.
We at the Alzheimer’s Association – Wyoming Chapter wish to thank Sen. Barrasso for being a longtime co-sponsor of the BOLD Act, and to Sen. Enzi and Rep. Cheney for voting to fund this important step in supporting those living with the disease.
(s) Ramsey scott
Public Policy Manager
Alzheimer’s Association – Wyoming Chapter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.