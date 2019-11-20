Well, it’s time for a repeat tribute to a segment on one of the late night comic shows.
For some reason, it’s a timely reminder of the fact there are other things happening in the world than those that seem to take the oxygen out of the room on a nightly basis. As one who is interested, disgusted, terrified and left wondering what’s to become of us as a society, I do crave a respite from it all.
Fortunately, real life does offer enough comic relief to breathe a little air into the daily traumas we’re all subjected to. One of the recent segments on late night had me laughing so hard I almost embarrassed myself. So, I went in search of a few snippets that weren’t showcased, at least as far as I know. Enjoy.
Meanwhile, in a twist on the dog ate my homework ruse, a woman in Louisiana was arrested for selling fake doctor’s notes to high school students so they could get out of class. Apparently she was selling them for $20 a pop. The woman worked for a physician.
The report didn’t elaborate how long it took before someone at the school noticed a pattern developing and called the physician for verification, thus busting the operation. Entrepreneurship, you gotta love it.
Meanwhile, what’s up with Baltimore? The third bull in the last year escaped a trailer stopped for a traffic light. How it got out of the trailer is for another time. While the bull was evading capture, it spent some time in a field near Coppin State University.
The bovine standoff with authorities created its own reality show for a few hours. Staff from the Maryland Zoo were called in and the agitated critter was tranquilized (it did not go down quietly …took three rounds of tranqs) and returned to its owner, who was very grateful all ended well.
Meanwhile, a Brazilian drug trafficker tried to escape incarceration by posing as his own daughter. Alert guards thought something looked fishy as “she” was attempting to walk out the prison. It wasn’t his first attempted jail break.
The puzzle was how he got all the stuff needed to try and pull off the disguise. The consensus was a recent visit by someone who appeared pregnant may have been the ruse used to smuggle in the wig, glasses and other paraphernalia. Just goes to show, we all give deference to women we assume are with child.
Meanwhile, in the vein of the rich are truly different, a woman in New Jersey is suing an exclusive country club because a waiter accidentally spilled red wine on a $30,000 purse, doing irreparable damage.
Apparently this accident happened a year ago, but since discussions with the country club and her insurance company broke down she recently filed a lawsuit. She thinks there may have been discrimination that she is a rich person who can afford a purse that costs that much.
As one who has a fetish for bags and totes, my mouth is still agape. I was embarrassed years ago paying full price for a classic Coach.
Who needs fiction?? Til next time.
