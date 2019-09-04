On Monday of last week the Cheyenne City Council approved the ban of electronic smoking devices in certain public places.
Three days later, the City of Milwaukee sternly warned residents to stop vaping immediately. The warning came after 16 residents were hospitalized with chemical pneumonia, possibly linked to vaping.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported 193 cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping in 22 states. The death of an Illinois man has also been linked to vaping.
Those are sobering statistics. It is becoming glaringly evident that the use of electronic smoking devices is not harmless and the secondhand smoke from those devices is also potentially hazardous.
According to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation, secondhand aerosol (incorrectly called vapor by the industry) from e-cigs contains nicotine, ultrafine particles and low levels of toxins that are known to cause cancer including acetaldehyde, benzene, formaldehyde, toluene and more.
A study looking at exposure to aerosol from electronic smoking devices found nonsmokers exposed to conventional cigarette smoke and aerosol from e-cigs absorbed similar levels of nicotine.
That foundation also reported that as of July 1, 861 municipalities, 18 states and two territories include electronic smoking devices as products that are prohibited from use in smokefree environments.
We would hope the users of electronic smoking devices in Cody would have the decency to refrain from vaping in public places out of consideration for the health of those around them.
If they won’t, it is time for the Cody City Council to take action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.