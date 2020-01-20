To the editor:
As a citizen of these United States I take offense to the letter to the editor in Jan. 1, 2020, regarding the West family and more so being a genuine Christian.
I was glad to see another letter shot off quick in Jan. 6th edition. Exquisite. I just want to add that since living in Cody I have attended many of the churches here and remain in one such church that values a person’s beginning growth to Christianity.
They are to be nurtured, prayed for and mentored, not ridiculed. Even though we live in a world with persecution and anti so many things, we live in one of the last places on the planet that allow us to flourish with our beliefs.
Furthermore, we are the Equality State. We all have talents that can be harnessed, not stifled. Thank you Debbie Urick for getting a jump on this.
(s) sheila kain
Cody
