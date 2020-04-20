I have to ask: Do you have a “Zoom Room”?
Let’s face it, staying home during our current virus crisis has created an unprecedented view into others’ houses. Everyone from news journalists and celebrities to our own families and friends are video chatting from home.
Whether it’s through Zoom (a computer program that does exactly that) or other similar applications, suddenly Dick Tracy’s gadgets aren’t so farfetched after all. (FYI: Tracy was a comic strip crime solver debuting in 1931.)
Some in our family have even begun video chatting with us. After the first call, I wondered if I needed to step up my game. Should I fix my hair or put on makeup first thing each morning to prepare for just such an occasion?
And what should I wear? Recently, I caught a popup ad on my computer for “perfect work-from-home” outfits. Seriously, a company (I haven’t seen the ad lately) touts its casual wear as the perfect outfit for working from home. I suppose if I were at my desk in a job capacity, I might feel like I was really working if I dressed for it. I’m guessing those reporters and celebrities give this considerable thought.
Our son is a teacher and is currently teaching his high school classes online from his home. His outfit of choice is his school’s polo shirt which is visible to his students, along with shorts or sweats and flip flops, which are not. One of my high school classmates – and now a longtime attorney – posted on Facebook his attire for a five-hour hearing he “attended” virtually from home. He sported a suit jacket, button-down shirt and a tie, all coordinating nicely with sweats and slippers.
Next, I’d need to decide where I should plant myself for video chatting. On TV, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, medical journalist for CNN, was in his kitchen with a dish towel casually tossed over his shoulder. Of course, the counters were clean, and every drawer or cupboard door was closed. Even those with glass door cupboards or open shelves seem to have their dishes or foodstuffs neat and tidy – which is one reason I’ve resisted that style. For me, it’s better to have everything out of sight and out of mind.
Others seem to locate in front of their bookcases. It’s not so much that one can read the titles and be impressed. I think it’s more about people with that many books seem to have credibility. At the very least, bookcases provide color and the all-important “texture.”
I’m trying to decide where my Zoom Room should be in our house. We don’t really have an impressive bookcase, and the kitchen is only usable with plenty of advanced notice. There’s typically mail to sort, papers to read and recipe books on the breakfast bar. The bay window is a nifty spot, but all that coveted “natural light” makes it difficult to capture images.
I could video chat from downstairs at my desk with obligatory family photos and coordinated desk accessories. The recliner next to the stair’s railing with my favorite lamp, plant and wall hanging might work, and I do love this spot.
Maybe the best Zoom Room is really the deck. With deer regularly photobombing the video chat, I think Dr. Gupta would be hard-pressed to compete.
Stay safe everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.