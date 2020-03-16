I recently read an article declaring “Celebrities Turning Face Tattoos Into 2020’s Hottest Trend.”
Using the human body as an artistic canvas has a long and multicultural history and is much more accepted now than in my grandparent’s time. In Grammy’s mind, a tattoo indicated that you were either a sailor or an outlaw biker, period. However, in response to face tattoos, I’m channeling Grammy.
I planned to be supportive should my daughter want to ink her skin and offer all sorts of helpful advice. I want to be there because a tattoo isn’t drawn with Crayola washable markers. It’s permanent, ya’ll.
First rule of tattoo club …look at an artist’s portfolio before letting them near your skin. If you don’t assess their talent, you could end up with a poorly drawn Chinese symbol for truth that looks eerily similar to Casper the Friendly Ghost.
Tattoo placement is highly important. When I went in for my first tattoo, I chose my left shoulder blade because that seemed like a body part likely to escape gravity, too much cake and not enough exercise. No one wants to look at a wrinkly, sagging tattoo while lounging around the pool at the retirement village.
Give careful consideration to what you’re getting tattooed on your body; opt for an image that truly means something to you. I, unfortunately, chose poorly. Having just finished a novel in which the heroine travels across China searching for the meaning of life, I thought, yeah, I totally identify with her (even though I’d only ever been to Canada). Now I’m stuck with a cliché Chinese symbol that merely acknowledges the fact that I once read a book I can only vaguely recall.
Armed with all my helpful advice, I couldn’t wait to be the mom cool enough to take my daughter to the tattoo parlor. It never occurred to me that I might end up arguing the pros and cons of a face tattoo. If she’s for it, we’ll inevitably argue so heatedly that she’ll tattoo something stupid on her cheek just to spite me, take up drugs and run away to clown college. (I often employ dramatic flourishes when considering hypothetical scenarios in which I’m attempting to parent competently.)
I understand the need to express yourself and enjoy looking at the road map of personal revelations memorialized on the human body. However, with age comes the realization that youth is fleeting and there are eventual consequences to every choice made.
Tattoos can be removed, but the process is lengthy, painful and expensive. I don’t want my daughter to experience any pain and would prefer she save her money for really important things like a decent espresso machine, presents for me and sending my grandchildren to college.
So, should anyone be considering stamping your face with a tattoo, let me drop some hard truths on you. You will eventually get wrinkles, shrink one to three inches and need to plan for your retirement.
Do you really want to be laid out in your coffin with the logo of your favorite sports team on your forehead? Maybe you do, but I’m really hoping my daughter doesn’t … no matter what celebrities are doing.
