To the editor:
I just stumbled upon your column about Wyoming’s second state song in your April, 29, 2019 edition.
I, too, was surprised to know that there is a second state song. While you may not be familiar with the original “Wyoming” state song, when I was growing up in Sheridan in the 1950s we were taught the state song in grade school.
I always thought it was a great state song. It is very bold and majestic. I listened to the newer state song on YouTube and it is pretty nice too.
I guess Wyoming is grand enough to have two state songs. You also made mention of the song “Home on the Range.” And that is the state song of Kansas, where I now live. Thank you for allowing me to share.
(s) rev. Miles boucher
Liberal, Kansas
