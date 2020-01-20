I’m not going to lie – I’m a little scared.
With those words, I began my previous column. Now, a week later, I’m still scared.
I had mentioned how current events have rendered my usual positive, upbeat self downright blue. Thanks to almost instant access to breaking news, I realize, as did the great philosopher anonymous, that “the only thing standing between me and total happiness is reality.”
Then, I waxed philosophical on tensions in the Middle East, impeachment and a long, drawn-out presidential campaign – and that was just for starters.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies have reported that, to date, there have been 2,602 lung injury cases that required hospitalization and 59 deaths linked to vaping, i.e. e-cigarettes. The New York Times maintains a “vaping illness tracker” updated regularly with the latest statistics on the subject.
Of special concern for teens is that while cigarette smoking dropped dramatically in that age group, vaping use increased almost as dramatically. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that in 2018, “almost one in 20 students in 12th grade (five percent) was a regular, daily smoker – a number that has declined significantly from a peak of 25 percent in 1997 … The percent of high school seniors who had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days increased from 1.5 percent in 2010 to 26.7 percent in 2018.”
Kids: Nicotine is still addictive whether a tobacco cigarette or an inhaled vapor.
And hardly a day goes by that I don’t see a request on Facebook to share a photo of a missing child. The Polly Klaas Foundation, named by a family for their missing child in 1993, has considerable information – based on police and FBI statistics on the subject – throughout their website.
For example, 99.8 percent of the children who go missing do come home. Some 90 percent of missing children have simply misunderstood directions or miscommunicated their plans, are lost or have run away.
“Only about 100 children (a fraction of one percent) are kidnapped each year in the stereotypical stranger abductions you hear about in the news,” the Klaas Foundation says. “About half of these 100 children come home.”
Naturally, this doesn’t minimize the horror of child abduction, but it does put it in perspective.
What I didn’t know is how sharing such requests on social media could be a bad thing. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) blogged on the subject in May 2017 and numerous law enforcement agencies pass along.
According to the RCMP, it’s possible the individual isn’t really missing but could be “hiding for their own safety.” Family members may be court-ordered to have no contact with a person, so they’ll claim that the individual is missing and post a photo on Facebook. Missing person posts are even used to find people in witness protection.
So, what’s a concerned social media user to do? The RCMP story suggests we first make sure the post is current, and then look for a link to law enforcement. If not, the post may have other motives.
With all that’s scary, it might be a good day to hug family, pet the cat and have lunch with friends.
I’m out the door…
