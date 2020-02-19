To the editor:
We live in a time where vast quantities of information are available instantly to the masses.
We replace actual experiences with virtual recreations, and become impatient with the slow pace of the real world. We crave constant stimulation; anything less feels boring. Even things like trades, crafts, art, music, news, literature and opinion pieces are often automated, or influenced by AI.
When the vast network of digital information crashes or becomes so corrupt that it becomes impossible to discern fact from fiction, what truth will we leave to future generations?
Recently, I was reading a letter written by my grandmother to her parents. Within the four-page typed letter, there were lots of colorful details ... bits of local news, history and neighborhood updates. What a treat catching a glimpse of daily life in my home town of Cody from 60 years prior. The author took time to build a relationship with her community and neighbors, knew the art of storytelling, and was patient enough to look at and listen to her surroundings.
Perhaps there is value in unplugging a little more often, in taking time to write letters or to write in a journal. Maybe sit and draw something that you see, including details that impress only you.
Keep up on news, but look for outlets that honor the truth, and don’t forget to talk to your neighbors. Learn a skill or a trade, and make something … something that can be left for your kids or community to enjoy ... something better touched in real life than viewed in a virtual recreation.
Go to a museum, and look at historical artifacts. Spend a few hours in an art gallery, go to a concert or volunteer with a local construction project. Experience, first hand, what this wonderfully slow, and colorful world has to offer.
(s) heather green
Cody
