To the editor:
Recently, the New York State Legislature shocked the nation and, arguably, the world, by cheering triumphantly after passing a draconian law that cleared the way for abortions to occur in that state up to when a mother goes into labor. They apparently saw this as a victory for “reproductive rights freedom.”
Shortly after that strike against the innocent unborn, the same legislative body voted to outlaw the declawing of cats, on the putative reasoning that such a procedure is cruel. This indicates something curious about the thinking processes of New York legislators.
The reason for declawing cats is not to cause them pain, and certainly not to torture or kill them, but rather to mitigate the damage caused by a pet on furniture and create a more harmonious and loving relationship. The pet gets to live a happy life. I imagine many misbehaving kitties end up in animal shelters or worse.
Therefore, declawing can lead to a positive good. For example, the New York State Veterinary Medicine Society opposed the bill because of wrecking of furniture by felines (human have rights too) and for the sake of immune-compromised cat lovers.
How can killing an inconvenient child amount to a positive good? Our founding documents confirm that we have a right granted, not by government but rather by our Creator, to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The United States Constitution was not written with any intention of giving anyone the right to kill the unborn. The justices who decided Roe vs. Wade had to torque the Constitution into a pretzel to come up with their penumbras and emanations.
Let us hope and pray that the Wyoming State Legislature in its upcoming session focuses its attention on more serious issues than the purported rights of domestic cats.
Following the lead of a number of conservative states, may it swiftly enact a bold law that upholds the right to life of the unborn whose hearts have begun to beat.
(s) Sheila Leach
Cody
