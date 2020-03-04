To the editor:
In reference to your Feb. 5 article which raises the issue of transferring ownership of Sheep Mountain to the Bureau of Land Management, it should be made clear that The Wyoming Nature Conservancy has voluntarily paid taxes on the property since purchasing it in 2000.
The objectives of the purchase were to protect wildlife and rare plants, restrict development, secure public access and provide grazing for ranchers.
We strive for a world in which people and nature thrive together. It is the Conservancy’s hope that the BLM will complete the purchase of the property with funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund soon.
Sheep Mountain has been designated as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern. It is also a key linkage between the North and South Forks.
The Wyoming Nature Conservancy also pays voluntary taxes on Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve, another iconic and unique landscape that is studied the world over for its geologic features, rare endemic plants, and superb habitat for wildlife and birds. There are many educational opportunities there, and a trail maintained by the Conservancy is open seasonally for the public’s enjoyment.
Although the Wyoming Nature Conservancy is tax-exempt, it believes in paying taxes to the community like everyone else.
(s) anne young
Sage Council, Wyoming
Nature Conservancy
