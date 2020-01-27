To the editor:
I read with extreme sorrow about Sleeping Giant closing next winter. As someone who worked there at the rope tow in the mid-70s it breaks my heart.
I learned to ski there, as well as my parents also learned to ski there. I go up every weekend, and treasure every turn. I buy a season pass and get lunch every time to help with my support.
I realize that Sleeping Giant is a business, and losing money is not a good situation. I know that Yellowstone Recreation Foundation has worked incredibly hard over the last ten years to make Sleeping Giant work. The whole community appreciates all of their efforts.
My question is, what amount of money is needed to be donated to bring Sleeping Giant back to life for many years? Sleeping Giant is a treasure for all of the Big Horn Basin.
When I was up skiing last weekend, there was a family from Meeteetse up there. To lose the laughter up there next winter would be a sadness for everyone. Let’s all work toward a positive solution to keep Sleeping Giant alive.
I hope that we don’t have to “throw the baby out with the bath water.” Yellowstone Recreation Foundation has carried the load the last 10 years. It is time for all of the support that we can come up with to keep the great treasure of Sleeping Giant alive. Thank you for your time.
(s) terry tarbett
Wapiti
