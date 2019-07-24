Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines is not only fulfilling her campaign promises, but is exceeding them.
Racines promised openness and transparency in the Wyoming auditor’s office. She has accomplished that with the launch of a new website WyOpen that can be found at wyopen.gov.
The site lists all monies spent by the State of Wyoming for the past three years.
In the past, lawsuits had to be filed to compel the auditor’s office to open the books and show where the state was spending its money. Now that information is available for anyone to see what the State of Wyoming spent and what entity received those funds. Every dollar and every penny is accounted for.
The introductory page on the website states: “Transparency in government should be the norm and not the exception. We are spending public funds – your funds – and it is paramount that you understand how these dollars are spent.”
We completely agree. It’s your money they are spending. You have the absolute right to know how it is being spent.
We hope the openness and transparency in the auditor’s office spreads to other government agencies at all levels.
That includes school districts, counties and cities. We don’t believe just listing one large payment to a credit card company is enough openness. We believe that the detailed information on what was purchased with that credit card and how much each individual purchase was should be readily available.
In the U.S. we have “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Government should work for you, not the other way around.
