Although the Cody School Board trustees have not yet officially approved adding softball as a Cody High School sport, it appears almost certain that will happen.
A unanimous vote recently by the Wyoming High School Activities Association made softball a school sanctioned sport in Wyoming beginning in the spring of 2021.
Softball is a great sport for several reasons including the fact that it is a great spectator sport. It is simply fun to watch.
It also affords an opportunity for a large number of athletes to participate.
When a group of girls approached the Cody School Board more than a year ago looking for support for softball, the board unanimously supported the idea. Trustees expect to address establishing a girls varsity softball program in December.
At the time money was a major cause of concern for the Cody trustees. It should still be a major concern. How is the board going to pay the additional estimated costs of between $40,000-50,000?
While the board has enough unencumbered funds to absorb those costs for the first year or so, what about following years?
It was only a couple of years ago the board needed to dip into reserves to cover the budget.
At that time there were serious discussions on which extracurricular activities needed to be cut or which teachers did not need to be replaced.
Extracurricular activities including athletics are an integral part of a secondary education. An education is not complete without them.
The reality, however, is there is not an unlimited supply of money and not every extracurricular activity can be funded at the level its supporters feel it should be supported.
We are not opposed to adding softball as a high school sport. However, we encourage the trustees to take a hard look at how to pay for it year after year and what programs or employees could be cut to pay for it in future years.
John Malmberg
