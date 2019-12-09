Today marks the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
On Dec. 10, 1869, the Wyoming territory passed the first unconditional law in the U.S. permanently guaranteeing women their inherent right to vote and hold office – a full 50 years before women in the rest of the nation were guaranteed this same right.
Louisa Swain of Laramie cast the first documented vote by a woman in Wyoming on Sept. 6, 1870 and Esther Hobart Morris became the first justice of the peace in the U.S. when she was appointed Feb. 17, 1870, in South Pass City.
Wyoming also boasts the first woman governor in the U.S. Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected on Nov. 5, 1924. Although she and Ma Ferguson of Texas were elected on the same day, Ross was inaugurated on Jan. 5, 1925, two weeks before Ferguson, and thus holds the title.
We can be proud of our state’s role in history, but with the nickname the Equality State, it’s disappointing how unequal that equality can be.
In Wyoming now, only 14 of the 90 lawmakers in the Legislature are women, something we hope to see change in the coming years.
And the Equality State lags behind most states when it comes to gender pay gap statistics. Wyoming consistently shows up as one of the states with the largest pay disparity between men and women.
A 2018 study by the state’s Department of Workforce Services found Wyoming had the second-largest pay gap in the country, with women earning 68 cents for every dollar men made for the same work.
The Wyoming Legislature has explored options to narrow the pay gap with several bills related to gender equality in past sessions. However, the only one to pass was a bill raising fees for equal pay violations to the level for other labor penalties.
In the past 150 years women have made great strides in Wyoming and our country, but we hope in the near future Wyoming can truly be celebrated as the Equality State.
All Cody Enterprise editorials, columns and letters to the editor are the opinion of the signed writer.
