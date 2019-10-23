To the editor:
Regarding Mary Keller’s recent letter to the editor entitled “Our job to guide children toward right actions” (Oct. 7, 2019).
I agree somewhat with her point about young children needing not to be troubled about “the climate crisis unraveling our world.” Young children need to enjoy the innocence of childhood.
I disagree, however, with her assertion that this opinion amounts to “the truth.” Ms. Keller is concerned that the onus of worrying about the climate crisis now falls to middle school and high school students, because “we (meaning adults) are a very, very slow batch of learners.”
She says that “science described our looming predicament 40 years ago.” At that time the fear was of global cooling, which never materialized. Pseudo-scientists scrambled to reverse course, setting up a new hysteria that the Earth was heating uncontrollably, largely aided by Al Gore’s 2006 documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”
Inconveniently, this too failed to materialize. The next chapter in this ongoing saga was known as “climate change” which covers every known and existing weather pattern, with new ominous overtones. Is it any wonder that American adults and those all around the world refuse to take this seriously?
A 2018 Gallup Poll revealed that 70 percent of Americans aged 18-34 were “somewhat or very worried” about climate change. The public school science curriculum of at least 40 states blames mankind as the major cause of global warming (now metamorphosed into “climate change”).
The reason older people don’t buy into this hysteria is not that they don’t care, but rather that they have more commonsense. The mantra that the debate is over and that virtually all scientists agree that mankind is destroying the planet just doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
What is needed is honest debate with both sides presented. This should be happening in the scientific community among climatologists, in Congress, and in universities and public schools.
Let the facts be presented and let all people, young and old alike, examine the evidence and decide for themselves.
It is not their elders who are causing the anxiety among impressionable teenagers, but rather the one-sided indoctrination in public schools.
(s) leslie maslak
Cody
