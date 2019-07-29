To the editor:
I agree with your publisher that Colin Kaepernick’s criticism of the “Betsy Ross flag” as racist does not seem warranted.
Your readers should remember that Kaepernick doesn’t live in a vacuum, and neither do they. If having a racist president with many racist supporters makes Kaepernick a little trigger-happy, rhetorically, I certainly can’t blame him.
(s) john potter
Cody
