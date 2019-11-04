To the editor:
“Some people don’t buy global warming hysteria” (Oct 23). Yes, but none of them are climate scientists.
There are over 69,000 climate scientists worldwide publishing in peer-reviewed journals. All of them agree AGW is an immanent and existential threat, as does every scientific agency of national or international standing.
The consensus on AGW among all climate scientists has risen from 97 percent last decade (National Academy of Sciences) to over 99.9999 percent in this decade (National Physical Sciences Consortium).
The “hysteria” letter repeats a false claim promoted by the fossil fuel industry’s clandestine billion-dollar climate-denial operation (scientificamerican.com) – that climate scientists preciously predicted “global cooling.”
You can see that disproven online by the American Meteorologist Society, scientificamerican.com, sciencemag.org (published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science), harvard.edu, skepticalscience.org, physicstoday.org, cbsnews.com, snopes.com, forbes.com, factcheck.org, Wikipedia, you name it.
Solar and wind energy, with storage costs included, is now cheaper than any fossil fuel (forbes.com, lazard.com). They’ll be “essentially free” by 2030 if we scale them up nationally (Financial Times, UBS, Aug 2030). This would create over 10 million high-wage, local permanent (40-year) jobs (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org).
Why hasn’t the transition to clean energy already happened?
Corporate greed and political corruption. Fossil fuel corporation give members of Congress tens of millions annually in “donations” (bribes) (opensecrets.org) and they get climate denial from those MOCs along with tens of billions annually in government subsidies that keep them in business (oilchange.org).
The world scientific community says there’s only about a decade left to make massive greenhouse gas emissions cuts to avert “catastrophic” climate change.
(s) pete kuntz
Northglenn, Colo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.