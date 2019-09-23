The term “teaching to the test” has a negative connotation and people will bemoan about standardized tests being too big of a focus in schools, but tests remain a key benchmark by which to evaluate schools, and right now they’re a reason to celebrate our local school district.
Recently a bevy of good news has come from the Cody School District displaying success at all levels in various ways, and we are pleased to see the results.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting assistant superintendent Tim Foley announced the latest results of the Wyoming Accountability Act and federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which identify individual school performance levels based on a variety of factors, including achievement, growth, equity and more.
For the second consecutive year Livingston School led the pack, exceeding expectations in every category.
Last year three schools were partially meeting expectations, but this year the only one was Cody High School.
All of the other schools in the district were meeting expectations, including the rural and city elementary schools, middle school and Heart Mountain Academy.
While the high school may have been in the back of the pack on that metric, students at CHS have shown above-average success on the ACT exam – a key factor in getting into college and getting the Hathaway Scholarship to attend a state school for far less money.
That’s a test that truly matters beyond the school level, and therefore administrators said they have focused on it, even adding a second trimester class for juniors and seniors focused on improving on the test.
When the test defines a student’s future, it’s worth teaching to.
And when tests show a positive trajectory for our students, those students who are showing so much improvement, and the teachers who help them along, are worth celebrating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.