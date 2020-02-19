Ever since Valentine’s Day and a Time-Life infomercial for a classic country song CD, I can’t get Ronnie Millsap’s “We were so in lo-o-ove; it was almost like a song” out of my head.
But that’s neither here nor there, or anywhere nearby. My topic is the anatomy of sin and how one can unwittingly fall victim. My missionary friend Braxton recently asked if I know Pastor Tim Morrow of Powell’s New Life Church. I says, “Oh boy, do I?”
My brother Jess and his wife Marti are members, but I have my own dubious history to draw from. I related the story, bringing to mind “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” It’s strictly metaphorical of course, as were there a literal highway to hell, no one would drive onto it.
It was the late ’90s and even then I was haunted by embarrassing memory deficiency. I attended the Church of God of Prophecy on 19th Street, led by the same Tim Morrow. Also at that time, a guy named Mark briefly worked for my brother Paul at Holm Blough Surveying and at some point suffered a heart attack.
His wife, whose name I can’t recall, was a cashier at Steck’s IGA, managed by my buddy Mark Wilson. Hearing they needed to sell some belongings to supplement their insurance coverage and one of the items was a Universal weight machine, I volunteered to buy it. A buffed son-of-a-buck at the time, I knew I may never use it since I was a free-weight disciple, but I guess that’s just the kind of cat I am. And therein lies your “good intention.”
So that Saturday, I wrote out the check and prepared to take it inside Steck’s to complete the transaction. But just as I still don’t, I couldn’t remember her name to write in the payee line and didn’t want to embarrass myself by admitting it. No problem, I figured; she works tomorrow and by then the name will come to me.
Next morning, my girlfriend and I are in our chosen pew listening to Tim’s sermon, and when the offering plate came around, I was uncharacteristically bending someone’s ear as I tore out a check to deposit in the proper receptacle. To my eventual horror, it was the check meant for the Steck’s lady.
In-between opportunities that month, two $400 checks were a figure I couldn’t possibly absorb. So I got on the blower and called Tim the next day to explain my plight, which he’d surely be amused by over time – that I had meant to write my usual $25ish offering and would need the check returned.
Well, the church was also struggling, so my request wasn’t received in a jocular manner. He explained it wasn’t that simple and would have to go before the church board for review. And there you have your “road to hell.”
Two decades have passed since that humbling gaffe, all because I can’t remember names, and Jess says Pastor Morrow now laughs at the memory. I suppose it’s forgiven, but I sure ain’t gettin’ on no highway that says, “Hell exit, next right.” I’m not stupid.
