“Nobody ever lost a dollar by underestimating the taste of the American public,” P.T. Barnum once said.
I ran across this by accident in some of my routine perusals of miscellaneous stuff. It got me laughing so hard I almost embarrassed myself. Fortunately, BeBe and Toby wouldn’t have been the wiser. So, as usual, this got me thinking about famous and infamous sayings of those who have come before.
We’re fortunate to have a rich history of people who have dealt with national and global crises. Some can inspire and teach; some can be the poster child of what not to do/say. That tradition continues today.
So, with interest piqued, I wandered through my books and articles saved to remind myself of how many people have seen us through tough times with their uplifting oratory. I’ll skip those who have left much to be desired in the empathy, uplifting category. They are front and center each day, so I don’t need to go in search of historical references. I appreciate your indulgence as I share some of those witty, clever and thoughtful quotes from people of note from times and eras gone by.
“Education is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in adversity.” – Aristotle
“By trying we can easily learn to endure adversity. Another man’s, I mean.” – Mark Twain
“We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.” – Benjamin Franklin
“Let me embrace thee, sour adversity, for wise men say it is the wisest course.” – William Shakespeare
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” – John Adams
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” – Theodore Roosevelt
“False words are not only evil in themselves, but they infect the soul with evil.” – Socrates
“I won’t insult your intelligence by suggesting that you really believe what you just said.” – William F. Buckley Jr.
“If we do not maintain justice, justice will not maintain us.” – Francis Bacon
“It is health that is real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver.” – Mahatma Gandhi
“I do not like carving the world into segments; we are one world.” – Indira Gandhi
“Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.” – George Washington
“How many legs does a dog have if you call his tail a leg? Four. Saying that a tail is a leg doesn’t make it a leg.” – Abraham Lincoln
“Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
“There are three kinds of men: The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.” – Will Rogers
There’s always lots to learn; hopefully this will be one of those times we take what we don’t know seriously.
