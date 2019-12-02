It was great to see local businesses participating heavily in Cody Cowboy Christmas on Saturday and flush with shoppers the whole weekend for Black Friday and weekend sales.
We’re glad so many people took advantage of the events and discounts to shop locally, but it’s crucial Cody residents don’t let up and continue to give downtown stores and restaurants their business.
It’s this offseason activity that allows small business owners the chance to stay open year round and not simply be available for the summer tourists.
Small businesses are a key year-round aspect of not just Cody, but the state as a whole.
In the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2018 report on Wyoming, it found 65,462 small businesses in the state employing 137,665 people. That accounts for 98.8 percent of all businesses in the state and 62.6 percent of all employees.
Now that’s not to say big businesses like Walmart, not to mention state and local government agencies, aren’t crucial to the local economy by providing jobs and services. But when you take your business to a local shop, not just on a special day but all through the year, you are ensuring maximum bang for your buck as far as money remaining in the Cody area.
So hopefully everybody took advantage of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and the holiday events last weekend. Hopefully it sparked even more interest amongst Cody shoppers for all our town has to offer.
Zac Taylor
(Editorials reflect the opinion of the writer and not necessarily the views of all those who write editorials)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.