To the editor:
I have a couple of questions for all those folks clamoring for the government to “do something” (ie: stricter gun control measures) in response to the most recent mass shooting incidents.
1) Are you in favor of the mandatory death penalty for the convicted mass murders? If your answer is “No” then apparently it’s not about holding the person (killer) responsible for their actions – it’s just about the guns – because it’s easier to regulate an inanimate object than to acknowledge the evil that exists in our society and dealing with it.
2) Have any of you well-meaning folks looked at the existing federal or state laws and examined the level of enforcement (or lack thereof) of them? You would be shocked if you actually did.
(s) dave engelhardt
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.