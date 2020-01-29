I had gotten behind on my reading of the newspapers and few magazines I still receive.
So, I spent a late evening binge-reading. I got caught up on some local news, read some of my fellow local opinion writers and a few magazine articles that had me doing a double take at times. I chuckled, and appreciated, Doug’s witty expansion on our dependence on clichés.
Marguerite’s sharing her thoughts about being scared hit a nerve since it seems that fear is driving all the trains in our lives. Fear is a powerful emotion. Coupled with rage, fear fogs the senses and validates any inconsistencies or irrationalities we wish to embrace for whatever reason(s) we need.
Logic, empathy, kindness, reality, truth and knowledge are constantly under siege by those stoking the inherent fears of our species.
Various talks over the proverbial water cooler highlighted how much fear and rage are dominating every crevice of our lives. Compartmentalizing is harder, since rarely do circumstances occur in a vacuum. Rarely do events and circumstances lack connector(s) to other situations.
There is always a thread that binds the tapestry of our lives together with others and the events that surround us. That thread weaves through how we think about situations, how we react to situations and how we decide to live with the smorgasbord of people and situations that share our lives.
I’m scared about where fear and rage are leading. People are thinking of other people as disposable and without value. Just look at the discourse. Look at the descriptors used, tactics taken and the quantity of untruths being used each day. I recognize some look at the political landscape with disdain and distrust. Some view it as a blood sport or reality show to watch as if it has no impact on our lives. I also recognize the political landscape is not an inanimate object.
Like our institutions, neither are brick and mortar. They are flesh and blood. Our institutions, our political landscape, our work environment, our family and friend bases are living, breathing humans. Therefore, it is only humans that can destroy what we need so desperately.
I’m scared when I see people we have granted a great trust to abuse that trust for their own selfish gains. I’m scared when threats, either explicit or implicit, are used to keep others fearful. More of us are employees than employers. How would we feel if we heard our employer use language and terms that are not only disrespectful, but in most cases untrue, just to buoy their own self interest?
How would we feel to be treated like collateral detritus? Further, how would we feel to have those who could put a stop to it with truth and facts, but instead choose to suborn what is right due to cowardice or self-interest? How truly alone we all are if we allow those who stoke our fears to have unlimited power over us because of our fears.
Scared. It sounds so benign in view of what challenges we face. But, this governing experiment has overcome much; hopefully it will again, with the help of our human thread of compassion defeating the thread of fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.