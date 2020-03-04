I’m a firm believer one is never too old to learn.
You can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Try telling that to my sweet, 13ish Ginger, who I’ve taught (through much trial and error, I might add) how to activate closed-caption and adjust the volume on my remote.
That may very well be true, but it’s often the old human thought to be beyond increased knowledge, yet in rapid succession recently, I learned facts I had never – and call me ignorant – had a clue.
Did you know the two buttons outside of an elevator actually indicate which floor one plans to dismount? I didn’t either, till a sweet lady outside the Cathcart elevator opened my eyes.
We all know those brief moments waiting for, or riding on, an elevator as some of the most awkward, second only to pulling beside someone at a red light you had just talked to minutes earlier. You’re both pretending to adjust the rear-view mirror, while silently screaming “Come on already; turn green!”
So I’m next to this gal staring at the elevator door and I say, “Oh, you already pushed the button?” She says, “Yes, the up one.” She seemed almost taken-aback when I asked, “Really? That’s what those arrows mean?”
Again, call me dense, but I always assumed they’re either/or buttons and once inside one chooses a floor. But there were those troubling times I had exited that elevator, wandered around and thought, “Nothing looks familiar. Where the heck am I?”
Ditto the startling revelation revealed by fellow bowler, Fred Kunz, once again disproving the misnomer that bowlers are stupid and wouldn’t know a molecular mass from a hole in the ground. Bowlers somewhat overweight, maybe. But simple-minded? Rarely.
I texted Fred after seeing a police report, “Woman reported two cows, one black and one red, both with horns …” My first thought was, “Horns, huh? Didn’t see any flying pigs, did ya? Have another drink, lady.”
Now, Fred knows cows like I know cats, so I thought he’d be equally amused. You coulda knocked me over with a fissure when he said, “No, many cows have horns, Herefords, Longhorns and others. Angus don’t, but …”
After the bovine tutorial, I kinda played it off like, “Well yeah, I pretty much knew all that.” Truth be known – and I grew up in dairy farm country – I believed if a cow has horns, it’s a bull.
Speaking of bowling, I became sadly aware during the recent City Tournament, a 600 series isn’t necessarily brag-worthy. Nephew Jay and I were bowling our hearts out in the doubles segment, finishing fourth (one spot removed from the money cutoff of course) and my last game was a sterling 234. I glanced around, hoping others had noticed.
Bowling in our group was Ty Whiteman, who ended with … are you ready for this? A freakin’ 3-game total of 807! I guess Whiteman sent that myth, “White men can’t bowl” packing. I got home and darn near threw my “600 series” keychains right in the garbage.
Sure it’s good to keep learning, but like an Angus that just realizes she has horns, sometimes ignorance is bliss.
