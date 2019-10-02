To the editor:
Seriously? Another bear relocated to the Mormon Creek drainage?
That has to be the fourth or fifth one this summer. Just because you (G&F) have a facility up there less than a mile from the summer homes on Mormon Creek and is easily accessible by a truck pulling a bear trap? What gives you people the right to do that?
If I was a cabin owner on Mormon Creek (of which I used to be) I would file a lawsuit. This is madness. The odds of a close encounter have just gone up exponentially. I’m certainly glad I don’t own a summer home up there.
(s) paul sandbak
Cody
