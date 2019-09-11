To the editor:
Several recent letters to the editor are suggesting we citizens should discard our meat eating habits in exchange for veggies to save the planet.
This social thinking brings to mind several quotes from the late George Orwell on that subject and the related liberal thinking:
“Vegetarians are of the dreary tribe of high–minded women and sandal wearing and bearded fruit juice drinkers who come flocking to the smell of ‘progress’ like flies to a dead cat.”
“The typical socialist ... a prim little man with a white collar job, usually a secret teetotaler and often with vegetarian leanings...”
On intellectual stupidity, “There are some ideas so wrong that only a very intelligent person could believe in them.”
“What can you do against a lunatic who is more intelligent than yourself, who gives your argument a fair hearing and then simply persist in his lunacy.”
So until the theory behind global warming becomes science I plan to continue enjoying my beef thank you.
(s) James alsop
Cody
