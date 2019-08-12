Back-to-school sales may be gearing up, but there’s still some summer left to enjoy.
On the local lakes and rivers it’s high time for fishing, rafting and kayaking. It stills stays light enough late enough for long afternoon hikes and rides.
There are a host of outdoor activities in the area. The next two weekends especially are full of events in and around Cody.
This weekend features established annual events including Wild West River Fest and Great Dam Day.
The seventh annual Wild West River Fest is Friday-Sunday, with much of the action happening on the Buffalo Bill Dam tailwaters of the Shoshone River. All proceeds support the local nonprofit Wild West Paddle Club working to build the next generation of whitewater paddlers.
Events involve paddlers competing and showing their skills in a variety of boating events for all abilities.
Up river Saturday people will also have the chance to celebrate one of the region’s biggest attractions at the Great Dam Day.
The 25th anniversary of the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center celebration is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and includes food, drinks, games and the chance to walk along the old dam road.
Also on Saturday is the fifth annual Rotary cornhole tournament in City Park.
The next weekend includes more big events such as the Cody Country Car Show, featuring a sea of classic and modern cars at City Park, and the new Wapiti Valley Songwriters weekend.
And don’t forget Thursday’s Concerts in the Park.
August provides many excuses to get out and have some fun.
Zac Taylor
