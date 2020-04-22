To the editor:
Ladies and gentlemen,
We live in complicated times.
It’s human nature to think in categorical terms and to reduce our current situation to something simple. Either you stay home or people die; either you go back to work or the economy will fail. Turns out, both of these are partially true.
Our future does not rest on either of these extremes. Our future rests on our ability as a human community to think through this carefully.
Right now, if you have a paycheck and you can work from home, you are lucky. And if you also live in rural Wyoming and you’re a decent cook, you are among the luckiest people on the planet.
But not everyone is this lucky. Some people don’t have a paycheck. Some are not eating, and some are not safe at home. Many of these people are children.
So please, check your self-righteousness at the door and help your neighbors.
We need to stay home as much as possible, but that means different things for every one of us. It may mean going to town once a week, or it may mean taking your child to daycare and going to work every day.
I cannot find it in my heart to berate people on social media or feel self-righteous. If my livelihood depended on my being out in public, I’d probably view the world in a different way. And I would hope that people more fortunate than I would be understanding and kind.
So what can we do? If you are getting paid, continue to pay the people who worked for you. If someone cleans your house, cuts your grass or does your hair, keep paying them if you can.
Be generous, be respectful, be kind. And stay home as much as you can.
(s) astrid northrup
Powell
