Those of you who have those puny first names are really lucky.
I mean, how hard could it have been to learn to spell Ed or Bob or Kim? I imagine that even the four-and-five-letter Pauls or Chucks or Marys didn’t have much trouble spelling their names. And you with mere initials – the BJs or the GWs – well, enough said.
But can you visualize a resolute little kid spelling “Marguerite?” All 10 letters of it? To complicate matters, I had an eight-letter last name as well. Never was I ever able to put my entire name in those little boxes on testing forms. In corporate education circles I was known as “Marguerit” or the diminutive “Margueri.”
Oh, I landed some nicknames now and then. You know how it is, when you’re little, folks like to add a “y” to just about everyone’s names: Joyce becomes Joyce-y; Bruce becomes Bruce-y; I became “Marg-y.” As I got older, it got chopped to “Marg.” When I met my husband, he teased me by always calling me “Maggie.” Consequently, some of his family members still call me that even though they’re the only ones on the planet who do.
Other folks have trouble with my name too. Let’s face it: It’s not all that common. For one thing, the spelling is always a problem with that “ue” tossed in. Then, some want to add an extra syllable like “Margarit-a.” “Why was I named after a cocktail?” they’d ask. When Jimmy Buffet recorded his song “Margaritaville” in 1977, well, it just added fuel to the fire.
Still, others insist on calling me “Margaret.” Take my mother-in-law, for example. At the time of her passing in 2008, my husband and I had been married 37 years and were acquainted for more than a year before that. Basically, then, for nearly 40 years, my mother-in-law insisted on calling me “Margaret.”
Maybe this was the quintessential Freudian slip?
I suppose that parents ought to give this more thought; naming a kid for life is quite a responsibility. Keep in mind those tiny, stubby fingers with fat black pencils attempting to scrawl their names. (Are those No. 2 pencils with no erasers still used?)
A name with a bunch of letters can leave a kid easily distracted or having completely lost interest – which is probably when nicknames take hold. I have to wonder if folks with long names don’t take a wallop to their self-esteem when their names just don’t quite merit enough little squares on a form.
Of course, there are those peculiar names, that I can’t help but think were chosen on-the-fly: Raddix, Pilot, Gravity, Kulture, Exton, Rebel, Rumer, Lazer, Captain, Jaquizz, Barkevious, Lawyer and D’Brickashaw, to name a few.
So, parents-to-be: Take note. There’s much to consider when naming that bundle of joy. Does it have a nice ring to it? Is that name easy to pronounce? What will it sound like if your offspring is a lawyer, a doctor, a scientist, or a chef? What does the monogram look like? Will it fit on personalized license plates? What will it sound like with “Grandma” or “Grandpa” in front of it?
Most of all, will it fit on a form?
