Nationally the news about hunting is not great. Numbers of hunters are falling and the younger generation especially is turning toward other interests and flocking to cities.
Wyoming has bucked that trend somewhat, with the number of big game tags applied for mostly higher than or in line with recent years.
At the paper we’ve already had a number of youths, along with the adults, come in proudly holding big buck antlers to participate in our yearly contest.
Still, this is no time to rest on laurels. We urge everyone to take time to introduce the next generation to the sport, whether its tracking deer or elk, hitting the sagebrush with an eye for pheasants, chukar and grouse, calling in waterfowl to pond or even prowling through the brush with an eye for rabbits.
Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik pushed just such a message at the start of the season.
“Connecting new people, particularly kids, with the outdoors is one of the most important things we can do for the future of wildlife conservation,” Nesvik wrote. “As people who recreate in Wyoming know, our state has tremendous wildlife and outdoor resources. Mentoring youth to enjoy nature promotes Wyoming’s outdoor heritage, and hunting is one way to coax a kid away from today’s technology to develop an appreciation for wildlife.”
So take out a new hunter and introduce them to one of the state’s best assets.
I’ll see you out there as I take my 8-year-old son out to help track down some rabbits and maybe call in a duck or too.
