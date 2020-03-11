To the editor:
With COVID-19 coronavirus rapidly growing in America, we’re likely seeing the beginnings of a widespread pandemic.
It’s incredibly important now for our community to prepare and think ahead while we still have time. There’s a few key things we should be thinking about early on before things take off here:
1) Are our health care facilities prepared? Already in Kansas and New York there have been incidents of infected patients walking directly in to ER rooms and immediately exposing dozens of staff to COVID-19.
In Kansas, 30 staff are now under quarantine for two weeks and sidelined at a time when they’re most needed. Are our community facilities prepared to deal with a tourist that shows up unannounced and sick?
2) Are our elderly care facilities prepared to limit exposure that the elderly have? These are the most vulnerable among us and exposing them to this virus will be deadly. Minimizing exposure early on will be key.
3) Are our health care facilities aggressively testing for COVID-19 to uncover cases in the community so we can prevent further spread? CDC guidelines have been far too narrow to detect community transmission early on. Individual doctors should be making the call on when to do tests and they should err on the side of testing too much.
4) Are the vulnerable around you ready? Now’s the time to check in with each other and plan ahead.
This is a situation where proactive actions will pay off much more than reactive actions. Times of crisis allow the best or the worst of people to come out. With a little bit of planning we’ll get through this just fine and it’ll be a time for the best values of our community to shine as neighbors help each other.
(s) danny pacetti
Cody
